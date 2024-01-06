The Georgia State Panthers (7-5) face the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 68.7 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66 points, Texas State is 7-1.

Georgia State is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

The Panthers average 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).

Georgia State has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.

When Texas State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 9-4.

The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats allow defensively.

The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, just 2.5% higher than the Panthers concede.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG% Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Georgia State Schedule