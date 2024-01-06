Saturday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) and the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) clashing at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 74, Boston College 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-0.6)

Georgia Tech (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Georgia Tech has a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Boston College, who is 6-6-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Yellow Jackets' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Eagles' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Georgia Tech is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Boston College has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets score 71.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) and give up 71.9 (193rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

Georgia Tech wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 41.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.8 per contest.

Georgia Tech knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Yellow Jackets rank 302nd in college basketball with 88.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 159th in college basketball defensively with 88.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia Tech has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.2 per game (221st in college basketball action) while forcing 9.6 (344th in college basketball).

