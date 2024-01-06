How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) are welcoming in the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Virginia vs NC State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Miami (FL) vs Wake Forest (2:15 PM ET | January 6)
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 164th.
- The Yellow Jackets record only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Eagles allow (71.8).
- Georgia Tech has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Tech is averaging 75.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 65.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Yellow Jackets have played better at home this year, surrendering 66.2 points per game, compared to 78.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Georgia Tech has played better in home games this year, averaging 7.7 threes per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-64
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|L 82-71
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|Notre Dame
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
