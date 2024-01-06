The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC) are welcoming in the Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 164th.

The Yellow Jackets record only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Eagles allow (71.8).

Georgia Tech has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Tech is averaging 75.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 65.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Yellow Jackets have played better at home this year, surrendering 66.2 points per game, compared to 78.8 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Georgia Tech has played better in home games this year, averaging 7.7 threes per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule