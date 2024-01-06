The Boston College Eagles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) go up against a fellow ACC opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-5, 1-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, five out of the Yellow Jackets' 13 games have hit the over.

Boston College has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

In the Eagles' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Oddsmakers rate Georgia Tech considerably higher (70th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (101st).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Yellow Jackets currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

Georgia Tech has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

