Georgia Tech vs. Boston College January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) meeting the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|243rd
|72.4
|Points Scored
|79.4
|82nd
|186th
|71
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|16th
|43.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|14th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.6
|114th
|251st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|43rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.