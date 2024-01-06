Saturday's ACC slate includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) meeting the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 243rd 72.4 Points Scored 79.4 82nd 186th 71 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 16th 43.1 Rebounds 37.3 154th 14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 7.6 171st 180th 13.5 Assists 14.6 114th 251st 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

