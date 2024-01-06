What are Georgia Tech's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-1 NR NR 36

Georgia Tech's best wins

Georgia Tech picked up its signature win of the season on December 16 by claiming a 64-53 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team in the RPI. Kara Dunn posted a team-leading 21 points with eight rebounds and one assist in the game against Georgia.

Next best wins

63-60 at home over Virginia (No. 121/RPI) on January 4

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 156/RPI) on November 16

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 184/RPI) on November 6

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 197/RPI) on December 10

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 19

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, Georgia Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Yellow Jackets are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Georgia Tech has been given the 78th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Yellow Jackets' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

Georgia Tech's upcoming schedule includes six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

