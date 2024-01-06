The Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Georgia Players to Watch

Silas Demary Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 176th 75.3 Points Scored 73.9 212th 215th 72.3 Points Allowed 69.1 133rd 327th 32.8 Rebounds 37.8 126th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 50th 9.3 3pt Made 7.8 149th 197th 13.3 Assists 12.3 264th 70th 10.4 Turnovers 10.9 108th

