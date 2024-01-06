Georgia vs. Missouri: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on an eight-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Georgia vs. Missouri Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Missouri
|-4.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Georgia has had an average of 144.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Georgia is 6-5-0 ATS this year.
- Georgia's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Missouri's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
Georgia vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri
|5
|41.7%
|76.5
|151.9
|71.3
|140.7
|150.2
|Georgia
|4
|36.4%
|75.4
|151.9
|69.4
|140.7
|149
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- Against the spread in SEC play, the Tigers were 9-11-0 last year.
- The Bulldogs score just 4.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Tigers give up (71.3).
- Georgia has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri
|5-7-0
|2-5
|4-8-0
|Georgia
|6-5-0
|1-1
|5-6-0
Georgia vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Missouri
|Georgia
|16-3
|Home Record
|13-4
|5-5
|Away Record
|1-10
|8-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-10-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-8-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|11-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.