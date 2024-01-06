Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars play on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Nyquist in the Predators-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 24 of 39 games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Nyquist has an assist in 18 of 39 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 39 Games 8 30 Points 7 9 Goals 0 21 Assists 7

