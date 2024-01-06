There is high school basketball action in Haralson County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fannin County High School at Haralson County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Tallapoosa, GA

Tallapoosa, GA Conference: 2A - Region 7

2A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Bremen High School