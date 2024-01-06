Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.6)

Kansas (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while TCU is 7-6-0. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. Over the last 10 games, Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

The 38.9 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 88th in the country, and are 5.9 more than the 33 its opponents grab per contest.

Kansas makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks rank 56th in college basketball with 101 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jayhawks commit 11.9 per game (197th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (243rd in college basketball play).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +251 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.3 points per game.

TCU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It pulls down 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

TCU hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

TCU has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (255th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (12th in college basketball).

