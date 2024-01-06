If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Kennesaw State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kennesaw State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kennesaw State ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-0 NR NR 182

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State's best wins

Kennesaw State's signature victory this season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in the RPI. Kennesaw State secured the 79-76 in overtime win at home on December 5. Quincy Adekokoya, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 22 points with six rebounds and one assist. Terrell Burden also played a role with 15 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Next best wins

88-77 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on December 2

79-77 over Northeastern (No. 217/RPI) on November 20

80-77 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on January 6

84-77 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on December 9

94-84 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Owls have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Kennesaw State has drawn the 327th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Owls' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and five games versus teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Kennesaw St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Kennesaw State's next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Stetson Hatters

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kennesaw State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.