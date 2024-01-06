The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Royals' opponents have knocked down.

Kennesaw State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Owls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 63rd.

The Owls average only 2.6 more points per game (85.5) than the Royals allow (82.9).

When Kennesaw State puts up more than 82.9 points, it is 7-3.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

Kennesaw State averages 90.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 81.4 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Owls give up 62.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 87.1 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Kennesaw State has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 11.2 per game, compared to 10.1 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34% mark when playing on the road.

