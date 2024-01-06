The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) hope to break a six-game road losing streak at the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kennesaw State vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline Queens Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-7.5) 176.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-8.5) 175.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Betting Trends

Kennesaw State is 7-4-1 ATS this season.

A total of nine out of the Owls' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Queens has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Royals' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.