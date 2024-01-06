Saturday's contest that pits the Kennesaw State Owls (4-9) against the Queens (NC) Royals (6-7) at KSU Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of Kennesaw State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Owls lost 70-54 to Mercer on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 67, Queens (NC) 56

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

The Owls registered their best win of the season on December 21, when they beat the Providence Friars, who rank No. 119 in our computer rankings, 53-51.

The Owls have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Owls are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over Providence (No. 119) on December 21

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 252) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG% Carly Hooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kyndall Golden: 2.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%

2.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 40.7 FG% Trynce Taylor: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.5 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.5 FG% Morgan Dillard: 4.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a -105 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 54.1 points per game to rank 338th in college basketball and are giving up 62.2 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball.

The Owls are posting 58.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 49.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Kennesaw State is ceding 47.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 79.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.