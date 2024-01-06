Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
