When the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

  • Sherwood has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 SO
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 4-2
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:42 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

