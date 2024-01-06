Laurens County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Laurens County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurens County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson County High School at East Laurens High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: East Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.