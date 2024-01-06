Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Will Luke Schenn score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Schenn has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
