What are Mercer's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Mercer ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 227

Mercer's best wins

Mercer defeated the No. 192-ranked (according to the RPI) Georgia State Panthers, 64-60, on December 9, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win over Georgia State, Jake Davis amassed a team-high 26 points. Amanze Ngumezi chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

84-65 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on December 19

66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 9

70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on December 16

60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 289/RPI) on November 24

86-64 on the road over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on January 6

Mercer's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bears are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Mercer has drawn the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bears' upcoming schedule features three games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Mercer's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Mercer's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears

Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

