The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) travel to face the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Mercer vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Keydets allow to opponents.

Mercer has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 284th.

The Bears average 69.9 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 73 the Keydets allow.

Mercer is 3-0 when scoring more than 73 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer is posting 73.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 67.4 points per contest.

The Bears allow 67 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.6 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Mercer has played better in home games this year, making 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule