Miller County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Miller County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miller County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminole County Middle High School at Miller County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Colquitt, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.