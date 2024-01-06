Murray County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Murray County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Murray County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Whitfield High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
