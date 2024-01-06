Muscogee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Muscogee County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kendrick High School at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Columbus at Hardaway High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaw High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
