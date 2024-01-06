Curious about which NBA players stood out in yesterday's action? We have checked out all the stats, and have collected the top performances for you in this article.

January 6 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Julius Randle Knicks Wizards 39 Jayson Tatum Celtics Pacers 38 Jalen Brunson Knicks Wizards 33 Jaylen Brown Celtics Pacers 31 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Knicks 27 Deni Avdija Wizards Knicks 23 Bennedict Mathurin Pacers Celtics 20 Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Celtics 17 Buddy Hield Pacers Celtics 15 Myles Turner Pacers Celtics 12

January 6 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Wizards 19 Jayson Tatum Celtics Pacers 13 Daniel Gafford Wizards Knicks 12 Deni Avdija Wizards Knicks 10 Oshae Brissett Celtics Pacers 8 Julius Randle Knicks Wizards 7 Myles Turner Pacers Celtics 7 Al Horford Celtics Pacers 7 Jalen Smith Pacers Celtics 7 Mike Muscala Wizards Knicks 6

January 6 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Jalen Brunson Knicks Wizards 8 Tyus Jones Wizards Knicks 8 Al Horford Celtics Pacers 8 Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Celtics 7 Deni Avdija Wizards Knicks 6 Jayson Tatum Celtics Pacers 6 Jrue Holiday Celtics Pacers 5 Miles McBride Knicks Wizards 5 Julius Randle Knicks Wizards 5 T.J. McConnell Pacers Celtics 5

January 6 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Al Horford Celtics Pacers 3 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Wizards 2 Aaron Nesmith Pacers Celtics 1 Derrick White Celtics Pacers 1 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics Pacers 1 Oshae Brissett Celtics Pacers 1 Corey Kispert Wizards Knicks 1 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Knicks 1 Daniel Gafford Wizards Knicks 1 Jaylen Brown Celtics Pacers 1

January 6 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Celtics 5 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Wizards 4 Aaron Nesmith Pacers Celtics 3 T.J. McConnell Pacers Celtics 2 Jordan Poole Wizards Knicks 2 Bennedict Mathurin Pacers Celtics 2 Deni Avdija Wizards Knicks 2 OG Anunoby Knicks Wizards 1 Al Horford Celtics Pacers 1 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics Pacers 1

January 6 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Jayson Tatum Celtics Pacers 8 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Knicks 4 Jalen Brunson Knicks Wizards 4 Julius Randle Knicks Wizards 3 Buddy Hield Pacers Celtics 3 Jared Butler Wizards Knicks 2 Al Horford Celtics Pacers 2 Tyus Jones Wizards Knicks 2 Deni Avdija Wizards Knicks 2 Obi Toppin Pacers Celtics 2

