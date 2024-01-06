Oconee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Oconee County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prince Avenue Christian School at Banks County High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Homer, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier Christian Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
