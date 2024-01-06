The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) have -175 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-17-1), who have +145 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 24 of 37 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 34 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.8%).

The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with seven upset wins (36.8%).

Dallas is 11-3 (victorious in 78.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 3-1 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145) Roman Josi 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-128) 3.5 (+125) Filip Forsberg 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (-120)

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 4.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.00 3.20 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.2 3.10 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.10 3.40 7 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

