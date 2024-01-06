Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Will Roman Josi find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In eight of 39 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|26:51
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
