The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Stars fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Predators have put up a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 31 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (25.0% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Predators vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Stars 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-175)

Stars (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 6-1-7 record in overtime games this season and a 21-17-1 overall record.

In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 17 points.

This season the Predators recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned six points (3-9-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Predators have scored at least three goals 24 times, earning 37 points from those matchups (18-5-1).

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 20 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 10-8-1 (21 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

Predators vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

