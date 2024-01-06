Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Turner County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Turner County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Turner County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Ashburn, GA

Ashburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner County High School at Brooks County High School