Walton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Walton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piedmont Academy at George Walton Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville High School at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
