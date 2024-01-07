A total of 17 games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature an ACC team, including the matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Peachtree TV Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 CW Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 WPIX Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Univision Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 MyNetworkTV Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 WGN Canada Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Miami Hurricanes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACC Network Extra Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!