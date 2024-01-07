Sunday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) versus the Auburn Tigers (11-3) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Tigers' most recent game was a 75-67 loss to Tennessee on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 66, Auburn 58

Auburn Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers beat the Washington State Cougars, the No. 23 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-62 on December 20, it was their season's signature win.

The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Auburn is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 at home over Washington State (No. 23) on December 20

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 85) on November 30

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 140) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 149) on November 12

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 16

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.3 FG% Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per outing (26th in college basketball).

The Tigers are scoring more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (64.8).

At home, Auburn allows 53.9 points per game. Away, it allows 55.8.

