The Auburn Tigers (10-2) play a fellow SEC opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Reed Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

