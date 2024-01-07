The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) will be attempting to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Reed Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 20.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (49.2).

Auburn has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 49.2 points.

Texas A&M has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.

The Aggies score 74.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 54.4 the Tigers allow.

Texas A&M is 12-1 when scoring more than 54.4 points.

Auburn is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

The Aggies are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (35.7%).

The Tigers make 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 10.1% more than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

15.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 49.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 49.3 FG% Sydney Shaw: 7.9 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)

Auburn Schedule