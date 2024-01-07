Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 18?
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown when the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 203 times for 948 yards (59.3 per game), with four touchdowns.
- Robinson also averages 24 receiving yards per game, catching 51 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has rushed for a TD in four games (of 16 games played).
- He has a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this season, but no games with more than one.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
|Week 13
|@Jets
|18
|53
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|10
|34
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|7
|11
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|12
|72
|0
|7
|50
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|15
|75
|0
|3
|11
|0
