Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 150-116 loss to the Pacers (his previous action) Capela produced nine points and seven rebounds.

Below we will dive into Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 13.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 11.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 23.8 26.3 PR -- 22.6 25.1



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Magic

Capela is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.

The Hawks rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 11th in the NBA, giving up 112 points per contest.

The Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic have conceded 23.7 per contest, second in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 26 6 11 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.