The 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7 will feature Emiliano Grillo as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Grillo has finished better than par five times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -4 280 1 17 2 6 $3.5M

Other Players at The Sentry

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Grillo finished 18th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2016).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 6,997 yards, 599 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard par 73 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 252 yards longer than the average course Grillo has played in the past year (7,344 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Grillo shot better than just 4% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Grillo recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Grillo recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Grillo's two birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that most recent tournament, Grillo's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Grillo finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Grillo recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

