The New Orleans Saints (8-8) will face off against their NFC South-rival, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under in the outing is set at 42 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Saints' upcoming matchup versus the Falcons, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Falcons have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have had the lead five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up six times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times in 16 games this year.

In 16 games this season, the Saints have won the second quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost nine times, and tied four times.

In 16 games this year, the Saints have won the third quarter 11 times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in nine games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Falcons vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Falcons have led after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have been winning seven times, have been behind eight times, and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

This season, the Falcons have won the second half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (0-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

The Saints have won the second half in 10 games this season, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.