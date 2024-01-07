The Atlanta Falcons will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the top contributors for the Saints and the Falcons will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +750

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taylor Heinicke 195.5 (-113) 16.5 (-120) - Jonnu Smith - - 23.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 34.5 (-113) Drake London - - 46.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 58.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 234.5 (-113) - - Chris Olave - - 70.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 36.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.