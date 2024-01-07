NFC South opponents meet when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

The Falcons rack up 19 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Saints give up.

The Falcons rack up 330.9 yards per game, just 7.6 more than the 323.3 the Saints give up.

Atlanta rushes for 130.1 yards per game, 7.6 more yards than the 122.5 New Orleans allows.

The Falcons have 25 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 26 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons' average points scored in road games (14) is lower than their overall average (19). But their average points conceded on the road (20.4) is higher than overall (20.3).

The Falcons accumulate 271.5 yards per game away from home (59.4 less than their overall average), and give up 336 away from home (19.9 more than overall).

On the road, Atlanta racks up 155.6 passing yards per game and gives up 217.6. That's less than it gains overall (200.8), and more than it allows (200.2).

The Falcons' average yards rushing away from home (115.9) is lower than their overall average (130.1). But their average yards conceded away from home (118.4) is higher than overall (115.9).

The Falcons convert 38.9% of third downs away from home (1.3% lower than their overall average), and give up 32.1% on the road (1.8% lower than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis W 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago L 37-17 CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - CBS

