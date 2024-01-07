The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in a battle of NFC South opponents.

Before the Saints meet the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have played six games this season that have had more than 42 combined points scored.

Atlanta has a 40.1-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Falcons have put together a 5-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Atlanta has been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 41.6, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread five times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Saints have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-6).

New Orleans has a record of 4-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (80%).

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19.0 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In their past three games, the Falcons have hit the over once.

The Falcons are scoring more points in divisional games (19.2 per game) than overall (19.0), and also allowing fewer points in the division (15.2) than overall (20.3).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Saints

In its past three contests, New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, New Orleans has hit the over once.

In matchups against divisional opponents, the Saints are averaging 19.0 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 22.1 points per game. From a defensive perspective, they are surrendering 17.2 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 19.4 points per game in all games.

The Saints have put up a total of 44 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

