Sunday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Bulldogs enter this game following a 54-50 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65

Georgia Schedule Analysis

  • When the Bulldogs beat the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 25 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50 on January 4, it was their season's best victory.
  • The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.
  • The Razorbacks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4
  • 73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20
  • 65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22
  • 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13
  • 71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 6

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Georgia Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and giving up 60.2 per outing, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

