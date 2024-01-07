Sunday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Bulldogs enter this game following a 54-50 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65

Georgia Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 25 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-50 on January 4, it was their season's best victory.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.

The Razorbacks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

54-50 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on January 4

73-56 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 122) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 6

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and giving up 60.2 per outing, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

