Sunday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-4) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) clashing at Petersen Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-62 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 63-60 win over Virginia in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Pittsburgh 62

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Yellow Jackets defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 53 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-53 on December 16, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Yellow Jackets have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Georgia Tech has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 53) on December 16

63-60 at home over Virginia (No. 76) on January 4

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 99) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 179) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 197) on November 6

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)

12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88) Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.1 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball.

The Yellow Jackets are scoring more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (73.5).

In 2023-24 Georgia Tech is allowing 18.9 fewer points per game at home (56.9) than away (75.8).

