The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-9) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-4) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets' 73.3 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.6 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 7-2 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Pittsburgh's record is 4-7 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The Panthers put up 66.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 62.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Pittsburgh has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Georgia Tech has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 43.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Panthers concede.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88)

12.4 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (35-for-88) Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

