The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) welcome in the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.1 the Razorbacks give up.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Georgia is 9-1.

Arkansas is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.2).

Arkansas is 11-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Georgia allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 10-3.

The Razorbacks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (34%).

The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks concede.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

