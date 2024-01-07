How to Watch the Georgia vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) welcome in the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.1 the Razorbacks give up.
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, Georgia is 9-1.
- Arkansas is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The 72.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.2).
- Arkansas is 11-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- When Georgia allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 10-3.
- The Razorbacks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (34%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks concede.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|L 52-51
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Wofford
|W 76-57
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M
|W 54-50
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
