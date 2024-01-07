The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) welcome in the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.1 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When it scores more than 64.1 points, Georgia is 9-1.
  • Arkansas is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The 72.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.2).
  • Arkansas is 11-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • When Georgia allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 10-3.
  • The Razorbacks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (34%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks concede.

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.3 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.6 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Ball State L 52-51 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/30/2023 Wofford W 76-57 Stegeman Coliseum
1/4/2024 Texas A&M W 54-50 Stegeman Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/11/2024 Alabama - Stegeman Coliseum
1/14/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.