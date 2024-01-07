Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 150-116 loss to the Pacers (his previous action) Johnson put up 12 points and eight rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.1 15.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 8.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 25.9 26.9 PR -- 23.2 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Magic

Johnson is responsible for taking 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

He's taken 2.9 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112 points per contest, the Magic are the 11th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Magic concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Magic give up 23.7 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 31 19 9 2 2 1 0

