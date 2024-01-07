The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the LSU Tigers (14-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Tigers have won 14 games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 94.9 points per game, 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up to opponents.

LSU is 14-1 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

Ole Miss' record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Rebels average are 7.6 more points than the Tigers allow (59.5).

Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

LSU is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers shoot 50% from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels allow.

Ole Miss Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

LSU Leaders

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 @ UAPB W 62-47 H.O. Clemmons Arena 12/30/2023 Alcorn State W 76-37 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/4/2024 @ Alabama W 55-45 Foster Auditorium 1/7/2024 LSU - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/11/2024 Auburn - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

LSU Schedule