Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 65-59 vs North Carolina Central
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: W 65-53 vs Coker
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 200th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: W 78-32 vs Livingstone
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Samford
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 74-50 vs Cumberland (TN)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 74-43 vs North Greenville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. Mercer
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 70-54 vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Furman
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 93-40 vs Converse
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 350th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 58-39 vs Montreat
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.