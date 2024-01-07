Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr in Week 18: Falcons vs. Saints Preview, Stats
Which side has the edge at the QB position when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Caesars Superdome on January 7? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr Matchup
|Taylor Heinicke
|2023 Stats
|Derek Carr
|5
|Games Played
|16
|54.4%
|Completion %
|67.9%
|890 (178.0)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,614 (225.9)
|5
|Touchdowns
|21
|4
|Interceptions
|8
|124 (24.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|34 (2.1)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Taylor Heinicke Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 193.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Saints Defensive Stats
- This season, the Saints rank sixth in the NFL with 19.4 points allowed per contest and rank 13th in total yards allowed with 323.3 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 3,213 total passing yards allowed (200.8 allowed per game). It also ranks 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (20).
- Against the run, the Saints have given up 1,960 rushing yards this season, ranking 21st in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank sixth in the NFL with 10.
- Defensively, New Orleans ranks eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 51.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is fourth (34.4%).
Derek Carr Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 240.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Falcons Defensive Stats
