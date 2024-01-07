Tyler Allgeier has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints have conceded 122.5 rushing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Allgeier has taken 180 rushing attempts for 659 yards, good for 41.2 rushing yards per game. He has four rushing scores. Allgeier also averages 11.4 receiving yards per game, catching 15 balls for 183 yards. In the passing game, he's also scored one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allgeier and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allgeier vs. the Saints

Allgeier vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Saints have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Saints allow 122.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Saints have surrendered 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks sixth among NFL teams.

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allgeier with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the rushing yards over in eight of 16 opportunities (50.0%).

The Falcons pass on 49.9% of their plays and run on 50.1%. They are 26th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 180 of his team's 497 total rushing attempts this season (36.2%).

Allgeier has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (17.2%).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (44.0% of his team's 75 red zone rushes).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (-115)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

Allgeier, in three of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allgeier has 4.0% of his team's target share (20 targets on 496 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 20 times this season, averaging 9.2 yards per target.

Allgeier has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Allgeier (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.1% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.